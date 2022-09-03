Nick Pivetta was forced to leave the game early Friday for the Boston Red Sox, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Nick Pivetta has a left calf contusion. — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) September 3, 2022

Pivetta was hit by a ground ball, suffered a left calf contusion, and left the game at the top of the third inning. The injury didn’t seem severe, so hopefully, Pivetta will be able to make his next start Wednesday versus the Tampa Bay Rays. The Red Sox defeated the Texas Rangers 9-1 in this contest, with Tyler Danish taking over for Pivetta and getting his third win of the season. The Red Sox are in last place in the American League East and are unlikely to qualify for the playoffs this season.