Boston Red Sox P Rich Hill Forced to Leave Friday's Game

Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports Network reports that Rich Hill was forced to leave the game Friday for the Boston Red Sox due to injury.

Rich Hill left the game with a left knee sprain. — Andy Martínez (@amartinez_11) July 1, 2022

Hill left the game in the fifth inning due to a knee sprain. Before his exit, he allowed three runs on three hits and walked four batters while striking out three in 4.2 innings pitched in what was eventually a loss to the Chicago Cubs. The Sox have not announced the severity of the injury or if Hill will miss a start or be placed on the injury list. If Hill were placed on the IL, the logical move would be for the Sox to activate Chris Sale to take his place. Hill was 4-4 this season with a 4.20 ERA and 1.29 WHIP, with 58 strikeouts in 70.2 IP.

The Red Sox will start Josh Winckowski versus the Cubs on Saturday. The Cubs will go with Alec Mills. The Sox are +108 (-1.5) on the run line and -148 on the money line, with an over/under of 9.5, over (-110), and under (-110). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.