Boston Red Sox Pitcher Chris Sale Suffers Setback

Chris Sale suffers a setback in his recovery for the Boston Red Sox, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

Chris Sale had a non-baseball medical issue that was a setback for him and caused him to stop throwing for a bit. He’s expected to be throwing again soon. The Red Sox initially were expecting him back around when he’s eligible in early June. This pushes it back a few weeks — Christopher Smith (@SmittyOnMLB) May 7, 2022

Sale had been on the injured list since spring training due to a stress fracture in his rib cage. The southpaw hoped to return in about a month, but this new injury could see him sidelined until late June or early July. The recent injury is not expected to be related to the rib injury or baseball, but the Sox have not released the exact nature of the injury.

Sale has only made nine starts since the 2019 season. Those nine starts came last year and he pitched to a 3.19 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, and 52 strikeouts in 42.2 innings pitched.

The Red Sox have come out of the gate struggling this season as they are in last place in the American League, even behind the Baltimore Orioles. However, the Sox did receive some good news when it was announced that Enrique Hernandez was activated off of the COVID-19 IL. The team also sent down one of their top prospects in Jarren Duran.

