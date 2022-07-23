Boston Red Sox Place Chris Sale on the Injured List Friday

Chris Sale was placed on the injured list by the Boston Red Sox on Friday, the Red Sox official website reports.

The #RedSox today announced the following roster moves: pic.twitter.com/c5i5Zyf0uS — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 22, 2022

Sale suffered a broken pinky finger on his pitching hand when a ball hit him off the bat of Aaron Hicks of the New York Yankees last Sunday. Sale immediately left the game, and you could see his pinky bent at an awkward angle. This is quickly becoming a lost season for Sale, who missed the first half of the season due to a rib injury and made two starts, the second only lasting 2/3 of an inning before the injury. The Sox and Sale are both hoping he can return at some point later this season. Brayan Bello was recalled to take Sale’s place on the roster.

The Toronto Blue Jays obliterated the Red Sox on Friday to the tune of 28-5. They will look to even the series Saturday with Kutter Crawford on the mound. He will be up against Alex Manoah of the Jays. The Sox are -137 (+1.5) on the run line and +124 on the money line, with an over/under of 9.5, over (-104), and under (-118).