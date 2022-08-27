Boston Red Sox to Activate Trevor Story From the IL Saturday

Trevor Story is expected to be activated from the injured list Saturday by the Boston Red Sox, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Cora says Sox are likely to activate Story tomorrow. — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) August 27, 2022

Story has been on the IL since July 13. Story was hit in the wrist by a pitch he swung at on July 12 versus the Tampa Bay Rays. His return on Saturday will also coincidentally be versus the Rays. Story has had an up-and-down season, his first in Boston. While he does have 15 home runs and 58 RBIs, he is also batting .221. Like most sluggers, there was a period earlier this season where it seemed every at-bat ended in a home run, but those hot periods haven’t lasted long enough. Story is one of only two Sox, Chris Sale being the other, with a contract for the 2024 season.

The Rays are one of the three teams holding a wildcard spot in the American League. On Saturday, the Rays will start Jeffrey Springs, while the Red Sox will counter with Rich Hill. The Rays are +136 (-1.5) on the run line and -130 on the money line, with an over/under of 8.5, over (-112), and under (-108).