Boston Red Sox to Activate Trevor Story From the IL Saturday

Story has been on the IL since July 13. Story was hit in the wrist by a pitch he swung at on July 12 versus the Tampa Bay Rays. His return on Saturday will also coincidentally be versus the Rays. Story has had an up-and-down season, his first in Boston. While he does have 15 home runs and 58 RBIs, he is also batting .221. Like most sluggers, there was a period earlier this season where it seemed every at-bat ended in a home run, but those hot periods haven’t lasted long enough. Story is one of only two Sox, Chris Sale being the other, with a contract for the 2024 season.
The Rays are one of the three teams holding a wildcard spot in the American League. On Saturday, the Rays will start Jeffrey Springs, while the Red Sox will counter with Rich Hill. The Rays are +136 (-1.5) on the run line and -130 on the money line, with an over/under of 8.5, over (-112), and under (-108). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.
