Brandon Belt and Joey Bart are Back in Giants Lineup Sunday

The San Francisco Giants will have two regulars back in the lineup Sunday when they wrap up their weekend set against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Susan Slusser confirmed that Brandon Belt and Joey Bart would return to action as the Giants go for the series sweep of their NL Central counterparts.

Giants vs. Pirates, Belt and Bart back in:

LaMonte Wade Jr. – RF

Joc Pederson – LF

Wilmer Flores – 3B

Brandon Belt – 1B

Mike Yastrzemski – CF

Thairo Estrada – 2B

Brandon Crawford – SS

Tommy La Stella – DH

Joey Bart – C

Alex Wood – P — Susan Slusser (@susanslusser) August 14, 2022

Bart hasn’t played since August 8 while dealing with an ankle injury. The 25-year-old will be back behind the plate, catching Alex Wood on Sunday.

Additionally, Belt is back in the lineup after Saturday’s day off. The former All-Star is playing first base and batting cleanup, looking to snap out of his recent 0-for-14 streak.

Injuries have prevented the Giants from getting a consistent effort throughout the season, and that’s kept them from making a sincere run at a playoff berth. San Fran could climb back to .500 with a win on Sunday, and is priced as -260 favorites, per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.