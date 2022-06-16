Brandon Woodruff Will Make Rehab Start Saturday

The Milwaukee Brewers appear close to getting back one of the critical members of their starting rotation. Brandon Woodruff is set to make a rehab start with Triple-A Nashville on Saturday.

Brandon Woodruff will pitch for Nashville in Memphis on Saturday. He will likely have another rehab start after that, he said, with Appleton. — Will Sammon (@WillSammon) June 16, 2022

The big right-hander landed on the injured list with an ankle sprain in late May but developed Raynaud’s syndrome while working his way back following surgery. The ailment causes a lack of blood flow to the fingers leading to numbness. Woodruff’s ankle is said to be back to normal, but the team will undoubtedly pay close attention to any symptoms of Raynaud’s syndrome.

Woodruff has a 5-3 record with a 4.74 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 43.2 innings pitched in nine starts this season. The 29-year-old had a career year last season with personal bests in strikeouts (211), ERA (2.56), and WHIP (0.96).

