Braves 2B Robinson Cano to Make Team Debut Monday vs. Mets

Atlanta Braves second baseman Robinson Cano will make his debut with the team on Monday night against the New York Mets, per the team’s Twitter.

Oh, this could get fun. Cano was a Met from 2019 to the start of this season where he struggled and was eventually sent to the Padres. After dominating at the minor league level with San Diego, the Braves signed him on Sunday and he is ready to go for a revenge game on Monday night. At 39 years old, Atlanta seems to believe that he can provide something they don’t have to one of the hottest teams in baseball. He may not have a long leash heading into this matchup, so he’ll have some urgency in making an impact right away.

In 2022, Cano has posted a .149 batting average, .182 on-base percentage, and .189 slugging rate in 24 games.

New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves Odds

The Atlanta Braves are currently -130 on the moneyline against the New York Mets on Monday night with the total set at 7, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.