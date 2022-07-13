Braves Activate Closer Kenley Jansen from 15-Day IL

Jansen had been sidelined since June 28 due to an irregular heartbeat, something that has been a recurring issue for the veteran throughout his career. Eligible to be activated on Tuesday, Braves manager Brian Snitker stated there was no setback. Instead, doctors recommended Jansen use blood thinners for 15 days before returning to the mound.
The 34-year-old has made 32 appearances for Atlanta this season, converting 20 saves with a 3.58 ERA and 0.95 WHIP. Jansen’s 370 career saves are second amongst all active players.
It wasn’t all good news for the defending World Series champs, however, as the Braves placed reliever Darren O’Day on the 15-day IL with a strained left calf. In 28 appearances, O’Day has compiled a 4.15 ERA with 26 strikeouts across 21.2 innings pitched.
