Braves Activate OF Ronald Acuna Jr. From 10-Day Injured List
Tyler Mason
Overview
The Atlanta Braves announced that Ronald Acuna Jr. had been activated from the ten-day injured list.
The #Braves today returned OF Ronald Acuña Jr. from his rehabilitation assignment and reinstated him from the 10-day injured list. To make room on the active roster, the club designated OF Alex Dickerson for assignment.
The Braves and Acuna were initially targeting an early May return, but the superstar will be ready a little earlier. Acuna was supposed to spend three weeks with Triple-A Gwinnett. However, he did get in six minor league games, picking up seven hits in 19 at-bats for one RBI and four runs. Acuna hit .368, with a .520 OBP, and a .941 OPS.
Acuna’s 2021 season ended when he suffered a complete tear of his ACL on July 10. The 24-year-old underwent surgery shortly after the injury occurred and had a return date of May 6. In 2021, Acuna had 84 hits in 297 at-bats for 52 RBI, 24 home runs, and 72 runs. He hit .283, with a .394 OBP, and a .990 OPS.
