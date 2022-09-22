Braves, Brewers National League Best Bets for September 22

Multiple games are beginning this evening on the National League schedule, and there’s value to target in these spots. Below, you can find our best NL bets on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Milwaukee Brewers (-156) vs. Cincinnati Reds (+132) Total: 7.5 (O -115, U -105)

The Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds will kick off a four-game weekend series tonight from Great American Ballpark. The Brewers enter this matchup after dropping two-of-three games to the New York Mets, while the Reds split a two-game set with the Boston Red Sox. Milwaukee still has a lot to play for down the stretch, which has them 2.5 games out of the Wild Card race. It’s not like they’ve been playing poorly lately either, posting a 6-4 record over their past ten games, compared to the Reds’ 3-7 record over that same sample size. If the Brewers hope to make up some ground, they’ll need to take advantage of this series against a Reds team with very little positivity surrounding them.

Pitching is something that should favor the Brewers in this series, along with in this opening matchup, and that’s what this team will have to rely on to find success. The visitors are expected to send right-hander Brandon Woodruff to the bump, while the Reds will be countering with rookie Hunter Greene. The Brewers righty has posted a solid 11-4 record with a 3.26 ERA and 162 strikeouts, while Greene is 4-12 with a 4.97 ERA and 138 strikeouts. It’s difficult not to see Milwaukee having an edge on the bump in this contest, especially considering how strong of a second-half Woodruff has been having. After struggling in April and May to begin the year, Woodruff hasn’t posted an ERA higher than 3.04 in any of the following months, meaning it’s hard to look away from him in this matchup.

The Reds have been trying to play spoiler in matchups up like this, but they’ll be in tough to do so against Woodruff. As a result, targeting the Brewers on the run line makes a lot of sense, especially considering the plus-money value attached to that number at +105.

Best Bet: Brewers run line (+105)

Atlanta Braves (-148) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (+126) Total: 7.5 (O -106, U -114)

The Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies will begin a four-game weekend series tonight from Citizens Bank Park. The Braves enter this matchup already having clinched a playoff spot after winning two-of-three games against the Washington Nationals. At the same time, the Phillies still occupy a playoff position and just split a two-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays. The Braves and New York Mets are duking it out for the NL East crown and are currently separated by just one game, while the Phillies are 1.5 games behind the San Diego Padres for the second Wild Card position in the National League. Atlanta has been doing a solid job of keeping up with the Mets and owns a 6-4 record over their past ten games, while the Phillies are 5-5 over that same stretch and just snapped a five-game losing skid last night.

Pitching has undoubtedly been a strength of both these ball clubs and one of the main reasons they both find themselves sitting in playoff positions. The visiting Braves are expected to send dominant left-hander Max Fried to the bump, while the Phillies will be countering with a left-hander of their own in Ranger Suarez. Fried has posted a 13-6 record with a 2.52 ERA and 159 strikeouts, while Suarez is 9-5 with a 3.53 ERA and 118 punchouts. Fried has posted three quality starts against the Phillies this season, and although none of those were outstanding, he’s still given his club a realistic chance to win each time he’s taken the hill. Regarding Suarez, it’s been a mixed bag for him against the Braves, posting two quality starts and two outings where he struggled.

With the Braves’ consistency and the recent struggles of the Phillies, it’s hard not to consider Atlanta tonight. The team is playing some strong baseball and has its eyes on the NL East crown, meaning there will need to be some success in this matchup against the Phillies. With that, looking towards the plus-money the Braves present on the run line is something bettors should likely gravitate to at +115.

Best Bet: Braves run line (+115)