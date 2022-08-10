BETTING Fantasy MLB News
12:54 PM, August 10, 2022

Braves Calling Up Top Prospect Vaughn Grissom

Paul Connor

According to Atlanta Braves beat writer Justin Toscano, the team has called up top infield prospect Vaughn Grissom from Double-A Mississippi.

Atlanta’s management is taking an identical approach with Grissom as it did teammate Michael Harris II, bypassing Triple-A and heading straight to the big leagues.

Grissom has dominated the minors this season, slashing .324/.405/.494 with 14 home runs, 77 RBI, 72 runs scored, and 27 stolen bases across 96 games between High-A Rome and Double-A Mississippi.

The 21-year-old has a realistic shot of cracking the Braves’ starting lineup given the injuries to Ozzie Albies (foot; 60-day IL) and, most recently, Orlando Arcia, who was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a left hamstring strain.

Assuming he earns the start, Grissom’s major league debut will come against the Boston Red Sox and their starting pitcher Nick Pivetta. It’s a favorable matchup as Pivetta holds a 4.51 ERA while allowing 17 home runs in 22 starts, making Grissom a potentially intriguing option in fantasy leagues and DFS contests.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Braves at -148 on the moneyline ahead of Wednesday’s matchup.