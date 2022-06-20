Braves, Cardinals National League Best Bets for June 20

There are multiple games today beginning this afternoon on the National League schedule, and there’s value to target in these spots.

Below, you can find both games from the National League and some of our best bets on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

San Francisco Giants (+132) vs. Atlanta Braves (-162) Total: 8 (O-110, U-110)

The surging Atlanta Braves and San Francisco Giants will open up a four-game series tonight from Truist Park. In June, no other team is playing to the level of the Braves, even if the Giants enter with a 7-3 record over their past ten.

The opening pitching matchup in this series should get a lot of eyeballs, with Logan Webb of the Giants taking on Max Fried of the Braves. This contest is a clash between two of the stronger arms in the National League, and the total reflects that, with the line set at just eight. Webb owns a 6-2 record with a 3.43 ERA and 68 strikeouts, while Fried is 7-2 with a 2.90 ERA and 75 punchouts. Both arms have been consistent in May and June, allowing the pitching to take center stage. Fried struggled his last time out against the Washington Nationals, but that hasn’t been uncommon throughout his career, which should make you still trust him in this matchup. The Giants hitters strike out at a high clip, and there’s reason to believe that should benefit Fried, who’s been known to make life difficult on hitters. The Braves have been better at home, with a 20-14 record. There isn’t much value on the Braves on the moneyline, which has to do with their hot streak. It’s still tough to look away from them in this matchup, and you should consider them at -162.

Best Bet: Braves moneyline (-162)

St. Louis Cardinals (+150) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (-178) Total: 7.5 (O-120, U-102)

The St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers will kick off a critical four-game series tonight from American Family Field. The two NL Central clubs are currently tied for the division lead with identical records of 38-30 ahead of this Game 1. The Brewers are coming off a sweep over the Cincinnati Reds, while the Cards lost two-of-three to the Boston Red Sox.

A great pitching duel headlines the opening matchup. Miles Mikolas of the Cardinals will oppose Corbin Burnes of the Brewers, and both are in the Cy Young conversation. Mikolas is coming off a start where he took a no-hitter into the ninth inning and allowed a hit with two outs, still picking up a victory with a 5-4 record and a 2.62 ERA, paired with 66 strikeouts. Burnes has been great on the Brewers’ mound with a 4-4 record and a 2.52 ERA with 100 strikeouts. The Brewers and Cardinals have both had some success against the opposition’s starting pitcher, but there’s too much value with the visitors in this matchup. The plus-money value that the Cards present at +150 to win this game outright should be considered as a result.

Best Bet: Cardinals moneyline (+150)