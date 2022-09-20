Braves, Cardinals National League Best Bets for September 20

Multiple games are beginning this evening on the National League schedule, and there’s value to target in these spots. Below, you can find our best NL bets on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Washington Nationals (+280) vs. Atlanta Braves (-350) Total: 8.5 (O-115, U-105)

The Washington Nationals and Atlanta Braves will play Game 2 of a three-game series tonight from Truist Park. The Braves opened the series last night with a 5-2 victory and are closing in on a playoff berth as they try and repeat as World Series champions. Atlanta has all but clinched the top wild-card position in the National League, but they still sit just one game behind the New York Mets for the NL East division lead, meaning there’s still a lot to play for down the stretch for both clubs. The visiting Nationals enter this matchup with a 3-7 record over their past ten games, while the Braves are 6-4 over that same stretch but have also won four straight overall. On paper, this is a significant mismatch between these two teams, which should be evident if you look at their respective prices on the moneyline, with the Braves currently owning odds of -350.

Pitching is something that has undoubtedly favored the Braves in 2022, but neither side will be particularly sending one of their best arms to the mound in this matchup. The visiting Nationals are expected to send left-hander Patrick Corbin to the bump, while the Braves will be countering with veteran Charlie Morton. Corbin hasn’t been very effective over the past few seasons and has posted a 6-18 record, paired with a 6.11 ERA and 124 strikeouts, while Morton is 8-6 with a 4.17 ERA and 187 punchouts. Both sides have a strong track record against the opposing starting pitcher, meaning this could be a high-scoring matchup between these NL East foes.

Even though just seven total runs were scored in last night’s game, don’t be surprised if there’s a much different style of play here tonight. Neither starter pitcher has been consistent for large chunks of the season, and with both sides having a good history at the plate against the opposition, it’s hard not to target the total in this matchup. The total for this game is currently set at 8.5, with the over-ownership -115 odds, which is certainly a value number worth considering.

Best Bet: Over 8.5 (-115)

St. Louis Cardinals (+100) vs. San Diego Padres (-118) Total: 7.5 (O-112, U-108)

The St. Louis Cardinals and San Diego Padres are set to kick off a three-game series tonight from Petco Park. The Cardinals enter this matchup after taking three-of-five games over the weekend against the Cincinnati Reds, while the Padres won three-of-four games against the Arizona Diamondbacks. St. Louis holds an 8.5-game lead in the NL Central over the Milwaukee Brewers, while the Padres have a three-game buffer in the wild card standings and currently occupy the second position. The Cards have posted a 6-4 record over their past ten games, while the Padres are 6-4 over that same stretch and have won three straight games. There’s a lot to like about this matchup, and it’s certainly one that could ultimately impact the playoff seeding in the National League.

Both of these clubs have seen their respective starting pitching struggle at times, and two of those starters that have been up and down of late will take the hill in this matchup. The visiting Cardinals are expected to start veteran right-hander Adam Wainwright, while the Padres will be countering with Mike Clevinger. Wainwright has posted an 11-9 record, along with a 3.29 ERA and 137 strikeouts, while Clevinger is 5-7 with a 4.47 ERA and 83 punchouts. Both pitchers have found a lot of success at the big league level, but there have been struggles of late for both parties, meaning it’s difficult to know what to expect in this series-opening matchup. In saying that, Clevinger has struggled a lot more of late than Wainwright, which has seen him allow 15 earned runs and compile a 10.13 ERA in three September starts.

Those numbers certainly don’t bode well for Clevinger in this matchup and should be a red flag if you’re considering looking towards the home side tonight. Wainwright has already pitched a gem this season against the Padres, which saw him throw seven shutout innings and allow just two hits, meaning there should be some confidence in him for this matchup. As a result, targeting the Cardinals on the moneyline, which is currently priced with plus-money odds at +100, makes a ton of sense here tonight.

Best Bet: Cardinals moneyline (+100)