Braves Confident Spencer Strider Will Be Ready Tuesday vs. Phillies
joecervenka
The Atlanta Braves appear ready to add Spencer Strider to the NLDS roster as he works his way back from an oblique injury. According to team writer David O’Brien of The Athletic, Atlanta is confident their rookie sensation will be good to go for their first series of these playoffs.
While the team will wait to see how Strider throws over the next couple of days before finalizing their roster, chances are the freshman MLBer will see the first playoff action of his young career.
The 23-year-old has been on the injured list since Sept. 18, but thanks to Atlanta grabbing a bye through the wild-card round, he’s had some more time to get back to game ready.
Strider has been nothing short of sensational for the Braves since getting called up from Triple-A. The right-handed hurler sported an 11-5 mark in the regular season to go along with a sparking 2.67 ERA and an absolutely ridiculous 202 strikeouts in only 131.2 innings.
The rook has been even better against the Phillies, putting up video game numbers in three starts and four appearances. Strider is 4-0 with a 1.27 ERA, 0.66 WHIP, 0.97 opponents batting average, and 34 strikeouts in 21.1 innings vs. Philadelphia.
It remains to be seen what role Strider would play should he be activated for this series, but with his dominance against the Phils, it would be difficult to see him not get a start.
Atlanta sits with the fourth-best odds to successfully defend their World Series title. FanDuel Sportsbook has the Braves sitting at +500 to win it all again.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.