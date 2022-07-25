Braves, Cubs National League Best Bets for July 25

There are multiple games today beginning this afternoon on the National League schedule, and there’s value to target in these spots. Below, you can find both games from the National League and some of our best bets on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Atlanta Braves (-188) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (+158) Total: 8.5 (O -108, U -112)

The Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies are set to collide for a three-game series from Citizens Bank Park tonight. Atlanta enters this series with a 6-4 record over their past ten games after taking two-of-three games from the Los Angeles Angels over the weekend. The Phillies were swept in a three-game series with the Chicago Cubs and are 3-7 over that same sample size. With the Phillies’ most recent struggles, the Braves have increased their lead in the NL Wild Card and are eight games ahead of Philadelphia for second in the NL East.

Atlanta will send their most consistent arm to the bump in this matchup, while the Phillies will also turn to a quality starter to open things up. Max Fried of the Braves has continued to be one of the most dominant left-handed starters in baseball with a 10-3 record, a 2.64 ERA, and 109 strikeouts. Ranger Suarez of the Phillies makes this a battle of the lefties, with a 7-5 record, 4.07 ERA, and 68 strikeouts. Both left-handers have some experience against the opposing lineup, which will see the total set at 8.5. The Phillies’ offense hit a dry spell over the weekend against the Cubs, and it’s difficult seeing that change tonight against Fried.

The Braves are playing some quality baseball right now, and the Phillies are struggling to create offense, meaning this is an excellent matchup to target the visiting side. Suarez has been solid for the Phillies in their rotation. However, Fried has been nothing but reliability Atlanta. With that, leaning towards the visiting Braves on the run line makes sense at -110.

Best Bet: Braves run line (-104)

Pittsburgh Pirates (+120) vs. Chicago Cubs (-142) Total: 8 (O -118, U -104)

The Pittsburgh Pirates and Chicago Cubs will kick off a mini two-game series tonight from Wrigley Field. Neither of these NL Central clubs has played with much consistency, but the Cubs are quietly playing some good baseball post-All-Star break. Chicago took care of the Phillies in a three-game series over the weekend and have won four straight, while the Pirates lost two-of-three to the Miami Marlins and are 4-6 over their past ten games. Both teams have struggled in the current setting, with the Cubs owning just an 18-32 home record while the Pirates are 19-31 as the visitors. With that, something will have to give in this opening matchup, where the Cubs will enter as favorites on the moneyline at -142.

Tonight’s pitching matchup will not likely draw many people in, with JT Brubaker of the Pirates taking on Adrian Sampson of the Cubs. Brubaker has been solid this season, posting a 2-8 record with a 4.02 ERA and 97 strikeouts, while Sampson is 0-1 with a 3.34 ERA and 23 punchouts. Brubaker has allowed five runs in 14 and 2/3 innings this season against the Cubs, while Sampson has yet to face off with the Pirates. Sampson has posted consistent numbers in a limited sample size in the Cubs rotation, which should benefit them tonight at home. It’s been somewhat of a mixed bag in terms of results for Brubaker against Chicago, which means there’s likely some value in looking towards the streaking Cubs.

Even if neither the Cubs nor Pirates have particularly played well this season, there’s been more to like about the Cubs, and there’s value with them on the run line. The Cubs won two-of-three games against the Phillies by multiple runs, and they should be in an excellent position to do that again against the Pirates. The Cubs hold some nice value on the run line at +146 and are worth considering.

Best Bet: Cubs run line (+146)