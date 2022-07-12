Braves' Kenley Jansen Will Return Wednesday

The Atlanta Braves will have their closer back in the fold tomorrow when they conclude a crucial three-game series with division rival, the New York Mets. Kenley Jansen will return to the club after spending over two weeks on the injured list with an irregular heartbeat.

This issue also kept Jansen out for an extended period when he was with his former club, the Los Angeles Dodgers. The veteran stopper spent 12 seasons in LA before coming east to Atlanta. Jansen last pitched on June 26th against the very-same Dodgers.

The 34-year-old has been good in his first season with the Braves. Jansen has 20 saves on the year, with a 3.58 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, and 47 strikeouts in 32.2 innings pitched.

After dropping the opening game to the Mets on Monday, the Braves will look to bounce back tonight as they sit 2.5 games back of New York for the division lead.

FanDuel Sportsbook has Atlanta as big home favorites, sitting at -220 on the moneyline while New York is a +184 underdog.

The two teams are neck and neck on the NL East futures board. New York is the favorite at -140, while the Braves are +120 to take the division.