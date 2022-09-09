Braves-Mariners: How to Watch, Stream & Bet Apple TV 'Friday Night Baseball'
Zachary Cook
With the Atlanta Braves and Seattle Mariners looking destined for the postseason, they’ll clash in a Friday night tilt broadcast only on Apple TV.
Pitching has been effective for both sides in 2022 and is a big reason they each sit in playoff positions.
The visiting Braves are expected to send veteran righthander Charlie Morton to the bump, while the Mariners will counter with lefthander Robbie Ray. Morton has posted a 7-5 record, paired with a 4.01 ERA and 175 strikeouts, while Ray is 12-8 with a 3.45 ERA and 183 strikeouts.
When and Where is Braves-Mariners?
Braves: 86-51 | Mariners: 77-60 Date: September 9, 2022, | First Pitch: 9:40 p.m. ET Location: Seattle, Washington | Stadium: T-Mobile Park
How to Watch Braves-Mariners?
TV: Apple TV+ | Live Stream: Apple TV App Announcers: Melanie Newman, Chris Young, Hannah Keyser, and Brooke Fletcher
You can watch the game by launching the Apple+ app or on the MLB.TV app. If you don’t have an Apple ID, you can create one at Apple.com. For more information, go to MLB.com.
In addition to traditional bets like the moneyline, run line, and game total, many other options are offered at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Will the Braves Continue Fighting for NL East Crown?
The Braves are set to enter this series as one of the hottest teams in baseball, sitting just half a game behind the New York Mets for the top spot in the NL East. Atlanta has won seven straight games and continues to build off last season’s World Series victory. Morton is coming off a strong August and beginning to September, which should continue in this matchup.
Braves Projected Lineup:
DH Ronald Acuna Jr.
SS Dansby Swanson
3B Austin Riley
1B Matt Olson
C Travis d’Arnaud
2B Vaughn Grissom
CF Michael Harris II
LF Marcell Ozuna
RF Robbie Grossman
Starting Pitcher: Charlie Morton
Will the Mariners Separate from Pack in Wild Card Race?
The Seattle Mariners have been a surprise team to many, but they’ve continued to have a great second of their campaign and are holding down the second Wild Card position in the American League. If the Mariners want to continue fighting for seeding, they’ll need to perform well against a formidable challenger in the Braves. Ray has been dominant at home and has a 2.49 ERA in 15 starts.
