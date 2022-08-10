Braves, Marlins National League Best Bets for August 10

There are multiple games today beginning this afternoon on the National League schedule, and there’s value to target in these spots. Below, you can find both games from the National League and some of our best bets on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Atlanta Braves (-148) vs. Boston Red Sox (+126) Total: 9 (O -120, U -102)

The Atlanta Braves and Boston Red Sox will conclude their mini two-game series tonight from Fenway Park. The Braves won a high scoring 9-7 game yesterday night, and both offenses will look to continue their dominance in Game 2. These teams have been headed in somewhat opposite directions of late, with the Red Sox losing three straight games and owning a 4-6 record over their past ten games, while the Braves are 5-5 over that same stretch. The home side has fallen to five games back in the Wild Card race, while the Braves have continued to hold a sizable advantage with the National League’s top Wild Card position. There’s somewhat of a mismatch here with how much the Red Sox are struggling to get competent pitching and defense, while the Braves have one of the scariest lineups in baseball, and that’s certainly not going to make things easy for Boston tonight.

Offense wasn’t hard to come by in the opening matchup of this series, and there’s definite potential for fireworks again with another relatively high total set at 9.5. The Braves are set to send righthander Kyle Wright to the bump, while the Red Sox are expected to counter with Nick Pivetta. Wright has posted a 13-5 record with a 3.22 ERA and 124 strikeouts, while Pivetta is 8-8 with a 4.51 ERA and 119 strikeouts. Neither of these righties has seen much difference in their home and road splits, so you can take their season stats at face value in this second matchup. Wright has been a complete pitcher this season and has given the Braves another potent weapon in their rotation, which is noteworthy in this matchup where their offense should be able to feast on Pivetta.

With the Braves bats slowly but surely heating up, it doesn’t spell good news for the Red Sox tonight. There’s not much to like about the Red Sox rotation and defense right now, making it hard to have faith in them during this matchup. The Braves are priced at -148 on the moneyline, but there’s better value in them on the run line, where they currently sit at +114. Expect another Braves victory by multiple runs, so side with the plus-money run line.

Best Bet: Braves run line (+114)

Miami Marlins (+108) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (-126) Total: 7.5 (O -102, U -120)

The Miami Marlins and Philadelphia Phillies are set to play Game 2 of a three-game series tonight from Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies opened the series with a 4-1 victory yesterday and have been putting their stamp on the third Wild Card position in the National League. These two clubs are trending in different directions, with the Phillies playing about as well as anyone in MLB while the Marlins have been struggling post-All-Star break. Philadelphia has won six straight games and owns a 9-1 record over their past ten games, while the Marlins are 2-8 over that same stretch. Even with the Marlins playing poorly at the moment, there are still some competent pieces on their roster that make them a team you can consider when there’s value present.

There have been some bright spots this season in both rotations, and one of those starters will headline this matchup and is the current front runner for the NL Cy Young award. Sandy Alcantara of the Miami Marlins will face off with Noah Syndergaard of the Phillies. Alcantara has been downright filthy this year, posting a 10-4 record with a 1.88 ERA and 141 strikeouts, while Syndergaard is 6-8 with a 4.02 ERA and 66 punchouts. The Marlins should have an advantage in this matchup, but one concern is that they haven’t done a great job manufacturing runs when their ace is on the hill. However, he still has a solid record because he hasn’t needed much run support.

Betting against Alcantara when he takes the hill seems like a poor idea, especially when his side presents plus-money on the moneyline. The visitors are sitting at +108 on the moneyline, and with the righthander’s consistency, it’s hard to fade that number on tonight’s slate.

Best Bet: Marlins moneyline (+108)