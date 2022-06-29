Braves, Marlins Total National League Best Bets for June 29

There are multiple games today beginning this afternoon on the National League schedule, and there’s value to target in these spots.

Below, you can find both games from the National League and some of our best bets on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Atlanta Braves (-142) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (+120) Total: 9 (O-105, U-115)

The Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies will continue their three-game series tonight from Citizens Bank Park. The Braves kicked off the series last night with a 5-3 victory, which has them four games ahead of the Phillies. These two NL East clubs are battling to stick in the wild card race, with Atlanta holding one of the three positions while also sitting four games back of the division-leading New York Mets. There’s a lot to like about where these clubs are headed. Still, the Phillies will be without Bryce Harper for the next six weeks, while the Braves have uncertainty surrounding the injury status of Ronald Acuna Jr. Game 2 of this series will feature a pitching matchup that should favor Atlanta. Kyle Wright of the Braves will take on Ranger Suarez of the Phillies, and there’s a lot to like about that matchup on paper for the Braves. Wright currently owns an 8-4 record with a 3.18 ERA and 92 strikeouts, while Suarez is 6-4 with a 4.23 ERA and 47 punchouts. The Braves are a much better offensive team against left-handed pitching, and there are multiple hitters on their club who’ve had prior success against Suarez. Atlanta has a .809 OPS against lefties this season, compared to a .731 against right-handers. The Braves were already able to come out on top last night by multiple runs thanks to a questionable Phillies bullpen, another area where Atlanta should hold an advantage. It’s not difficult to look towards the Braves on the run line, which presents solid value with Wright on the bump at +122.

Best Bet: Braves run line (+122)

Miami Marlins (-126) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (+108) Total: 8 (O-104, U-118)

The Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals will conclude their three-game series tonight from Busch Stadium. The Cards picked up two victories to open up the series, and they’ll be looking for the sweep in the third. These clubs will enter this matchup with 5-5 records over their past ten games, while only the Cardinals are in a playoff position. The Cardinals will be taking one of their former pitchers that they dealt in a trade to Miami. Sandy Alcantara of the Marlins takes the mound opposite Andre Pallante of the Cardinals. The Marlins ace is the front runner for the NL Cy Young award and has been nothing short of tremendous this season, posting a 7-3 record with a 1.95 ERA and 94 strikeouts. Pallante has done an excellent job in a limited sample inside the Cardinals rotation, owning a 2-3 record with a 2.03 ERA and 31 strikeouts. Alcantara has loved pitching against the Cardinals, while Pallante has given the Cardinals a chance to win each time he’s started. With these two quality starters on the bump, it’s hard not to expect a low-scoring affair in this series finale. The total for this matchup is set at eight, which feels a little too high with how good these arms have looked. Look for a pitching duel tonight and target the under eight, which still presents a value play at -118.

Best Bet: Under 8 (-118)