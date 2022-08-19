Braves OF Marcell Ozuna Arrested

According to CBS46News, Atlanta Braves outfielder/designated hitter Marcell Ozuna was arrested early Friday morning for DUI and Failure to Maintain Lane. Ozuna was booked at 4:39 a.m. ET at the Gwinnett County Jail. The Braves have yet to comment on the matter at the time of writing.
It’s the latest legal trouble for the 31-year-old, who was also arrested in May 2021 on charges of aggravated assault by strangulation and battery following a dispute with his estranged wife. Ozuna was subsequently suspended 20 games under MLB’s domestic violence policy before returning to Atlanta for the start of the 2022 season.
On the field, Ozuna has appeared in 107 games for the Braves this season, slashing a disappointing .214/.263/.393 with 20 home runs and 46 RBI. The Dominican Republic native has found himself on the bench in Atlanta’s last four contests, indicating his role as an everyday player is in serious jeopardy.
Friday’s news certainly won’t help.
FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Braves at -126 on the moneyline ahead of Friday’s contest against the Houston Astros.
