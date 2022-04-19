Braves OF Ronald Acuna Jr. to Begin Rehab Assignment

Overview

The Atlanta Braves announced on their official Twitter that Ronald Acuna Jr. would start a rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A affiliate Gwinnett Stripers.

OF Ronald Acuña Jr. will begin a major league rehabilitation assignment tonight with Triple-A @GoStripers in Jacksonville against the Jumbo Shrimp. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) April 19, 2022

Acuna’s 2021 season ended when he suffered a complete tear of his ACL on July 10. The 24-year-old underwent surgery shortly after the injury occurred and has a tentative return date of May 6. In 2021, Acuna had 84 hits in 297 at-bats for 52 RBI, 24 home runs, and 72 runs. He hit .283, with a .394 OBP, and a .990 OPS.

Despite missing Acuna, Atlanta beat the Los Angeles Dodgers to win the World Series in six games. Recently, Acuna was also in the news for comments indicating that he wasn’t a fan of former teammate Freddie Freeman. This season, Freeman plays for the Dodgers, who are in the midst of a three-game set with the Braves.

