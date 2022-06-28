Braves' P Kenley Jansen (Irregular Heartbeat) Placed on 15-Day IL
Paul Connor
According to MLB.com, the Atlanta Braves have placed closer Kenley Jansen on the 15-day injured list due to an irregular heartbeat, retroactive to June 27. In a corresponding move, the Braves have recalled right-hander Jesus Cruz from Triple-A Gwinnett.
Jansen previously dealt with heart problems while a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers before ultimately undergoing a procedure in 2018. No timetable has been set for the 34-year-old’s return.
Signing a one-year, $16 million contract with Atlanta this past offseason, Jansen has appeared in 32 games for the Braves, racking up 20 saves. He sports a 4-0 record, with a 3.58 ERA, a 0.949 WHIP, and 47 strikeouts across 32/3 innings pitched. The three-time All-Star is currently second among all active players in saves with 370.
Setup man Will Smith is expected to assume the closer role in Jansen’s absence. Smith has compiled a 3.41 ERA in 32 appearances for Atlanta this season.
FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Braves at +100 on the moneyline for Tuesday’s contest against the Philadelphia Phillies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.