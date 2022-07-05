Braves P Kenley Jansen Targeting to Return Next Week
Doug Ziefel
Atlanta Braves closer Kenley Jansen is eying a July 12 return to the club. Jansen went on the injured list with an irregular heartbeat last week. This issue kept Jansen out for an extended period when he was with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Fortunately, this time, it seems to be taken care of much more swiftly. As a result, Jansen should return to his role as the primary closer for a red-hot Braves club. Jansen has recorded 20 saves on the season and holds a 3.58 ERA.
Atlanta Braves Betting Odds
Jansen’s imminent return is a bonus to a club that has been tearing it up over the past month. The Braves have trimmed their division deficit to just 3.5 games and have shown that they may not be a one-year wonder. They currently have the fifth-best odds to win the World Series at +1300 over on Fanduel Sportsbook. Grab that number now before the Braves get to full strength.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.