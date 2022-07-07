Braves P Max Fried Pulled Early from Latest Start

Atlanta Braves ace Max Fried was pulled after the sixth inning of his latest outing against the St. Louis Cardinals. It was revealed that the move was precautionary as Fried had reported glute tightness. It is unclear when Fried first felt the tightness, but he turned in another stellar outing. Fried threw six innings of shutout ball while striking out four on the way to his ninth victory of the season. Keeping an eye on Fried’s status will be essential as his next start should be against the New York Mets in a critical series that will have implications for the NL East.
Atlanta Braves Betting Odds
Speaking of the tight race for the NL East crown, the surging Atlanta Braves sit just 2.5 games behind the New York Mets. Next week’s series could put them in the lead if they can take it. The Braves are now +140 to win the division over on FanDuel Sportsbook. So if you want to back the hottest team in baseball, be sure to get them before next week’s series.
