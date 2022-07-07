Braves P Max Fried Pulled Early from Latest Start

Atlanta Braves ace Max Fried was pulled after the sixth inning of his latest outing against the St. Louis Cardinals. It was revealed that the move was precautionary as Fried had reported glute tightness. It is unclear when Fried first felt the tightness, but he turned in another stellar outing. Fried threw six innings of shutout ball while striking out four on the way to his ninth victory of the season. Keeping an eye on Fried’s status will be essential as his next start should be against the New York Mets in a critical series that will have implications for the NL East.

