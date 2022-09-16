Braves, Padres National League Best Bets for September 16

Multiple games are beginning this evening on the National League schedule, and there’s value to target in these spots. Below, you can find our best NL bets on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Philadelphia Phillies (+160) vs. Atlanta Braves (-190) Total: 7.5 (O -114, U -106)

The Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves are set to kick off a three-game series tonight from Truist Part. The visiting Phillies enter this matchup after winning two-of-three games over the Miami Marlins, while the Braves dropped two-of-three contests against the San Francisco Giants. Both teams occupy the top two Wild Card positions in the National League, with the Braves holding an eight-game lead over the Phillies for the top spot. Philadelphia enters this contest playing some strong baseball, posting a 7-3 record over their past ten games, while the Braves are sitting at 6-4 over that same stretch. These teams differ in their run differential, and if you look at the gap between them in the standings, it makes sense. The Braves have posted a +159 run differential, while the Phillies are at +77.

Pitching should be something to follow closely in this matchup, with the Braves holding an advantage on the mound in this series opener. The Phillies are expected to start left-hander Ranger Suarez, while the Braves will be countering with Max Fried. In a battle of lefty starters, Suarez has posted a 9-5 record, paired with a 3.62 ERA and 114 strikeouts, while Fried is 13-6, paired with a 2.50 ERA and 155 punchouts. Fried has already made two starts against the Phillies, and both were quality ones, seeing him allow no more than three earned runs in either appearance. Looking at Suarez, he’s pitched two duds against the Braves while having one quality start as well. You should likely look towards Fried in this matchup, especially considering his 2.42 home ERA.

The Phillies have been playing a bit more consistently of late, but this matchup hasn’t been a strong one for the visitors. Meanwhile, the Braves have posted an exceptional 47-25 record at home. There’s no value with the Braves’ moneyline price of -190, but some in their run line odds at +112.

Best Bet: Braves run line (+112)

San Diego Padres (-188) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (+158) Total: 8.5 (O -104, U -118)

The San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks will continue their four-game series tonight from Chase Field. The D-Backs posted an impressive 4-0 victory in yesterday’s Game 1 and will look to build off that performance in a battle of left-handers. The Padres have posted a 4-6 record over their past ten games, while the Diamondbacks are also 4-6 over that same stretch but have won two in a row. San Diego is in danger of losing their Wild Card position with how they’ve played lately, while the Milwaukee Brewers are closing the gap just 1.5 games behind them for the final playoff position. The Diamondbacks have done a solid job of playing spoiler down the stretch and could continue to in this matchup.

Both sides are sending mediocre lefties to the mound. The visiting Padres are expected to start Blake Snell, while the Diamondbacks will turn to veteran Madison Bumgarner. Snell has posted a 6-9 record with a 4.02 ERA and 139 strikeouts, while Bumgarner is 6-14 with a 4.88 ERA and 105 punchouts. Snell has already posted an impressive performance against the D-Backs while also being much more consistent on the road, posting a 3-2 record with a 3.38 ERA. Bumgarner has been better at home with a 4.50 ERA in those starts.

Neither offense appears to be firing on all cylinders, benefiting both left-handers. The Padres need this game badly and will hope for another quality start from Snell. There’s not a lot of value in their price on the moneyline, while there is some with the game total, set at 8.5. After a low-scoring Game 1, don’t be surprised if it happens again, meaning you should look towards the under 8.5 at -118.

Best Bet: Under 8.5 (-118)