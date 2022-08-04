Braves, Phillies National League Best Bets for August 4

There are multiple games today beginning this afternoon on the National League schedule, and there’s value to target in these spots. Below, you can find both games from the National League and some of our best bets on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Atlanta Braves (+104) vs. New York Mets (-122) Total: 8 (O -118, U -104)

The Atlanta Braves and New York Mets will kick off a crucial five-game series tonight from Citi Field. The NL East-leading Mets enter this series after taking two-of-three games from the lowly Washington Nationals, while the Braves split a mini two-game series with the Philadelphia Phillies. The NL East division crown will likely come down to these two clubs, so this battle could go a long way in deciding who wins the division. The Mets currently own a 3.5-game advantage over the Braves and have been dominant as the home side this year, holding a 35-21 record. The Braves have been a quality road team, sitting at 26-20 on the campaign while occupying the top Wild Card position in the National League.

These two teams have formidable rotations, and there will be great pitching matchups during this series, including tonight’s battle on the bump. The opener of this series will feature Kyle Wright of the Braves taking on Carlos Carrasco of the Mets. Wright has a 13-4 record this year, with a 2.93 ERA and 120 strikeouts. The Mets righthander is sitting at 11-4 on the campaign, with a 3.79 ERA and 108 strikeouts. Neither side has had a ton of success against the opposing starting pitcher, which shouldn’t be a massive surprise with tonight’s total set at eight. Carrasco has been much better this season at home, owning a 3.30 ERA in 11 starts, while Wright has a 2.72 ERA as the visitor.

Tonight’s starting pitching matchup is essentially a coinflip, but Wright has been better this season on the road, and that should factor into how you view this contest. In addition, the Braves have a plus-money price tag of +104, making those odds much more appealing than those of the Mets.

Best Bet: Braves moneyline (+104)

Washington Nationals (+194) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (-235) Total: 9 (O -105, U -115)

The struggling Washington Nationals will visit the Philadelphia Phillies for a four-game series beginning tonight from Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies enter this series after splitting a mini two-game set with the Braves, while the Nationals lost two-of-three games to the Mets. Things will be different around DC without Juan Soto and Josh Bell in the fold, so targeting teams that face the Nats is a strategy many bettors will take down the stretch. The Nationals have posted a 5-5 record over their past ten games, while the Phillies are 7-3 over that same sample. The home side made some key additions at the trade deadline, and you’ll see one of those players make their debut on the mound in this opening matchup.

The Philadelphia faithful are set to welcome the newest addition to their rotation warmly. Noah Syndergaard will take on Paolo Espino in this tilt. Syndergaard has a 5-8 record this season with the Los Angeles Angels, in addition to a 3.83 ERA and 64 strikeouts. Espino has quietly pitched well for the Nationals despite not having any victories and three losses, owning a 3.78 ERA and 50 strikeouts. Even with a quality pitching matchup on tap, the total for this game is still set at nine, meaning there could be some runs scored that people weren’t initially expecting.

Syndergaard will want to make an impression in his debut with the Phillies, who are massive favorites on the moneyline tonight at -235. That number will be difficult to target, but there’s some value in looking towards the Phillies on the run line, priced at -118. The Phillies need these games if they want to continue competing in the Wild Card race, and the Nationals likely won’t put up a fight.

Best Bet: Phillies run line (-118)