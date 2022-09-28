Braves, Phillies National League Best Bets for September 28

Multiple games are beginning this evening on the National League schedule, and there’s value to target in these spots. Below, you can find our best NL bets on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Atlanta Braves (-215) vs. Washington Nationals (+180) Total: 8.5 (O -106, U -114)

The Atlanta Braves and Washington Nationals are set to conclude their three-game series tonight from Nationals Park. The Braves opened the series with an 8-0 victory and saw their offense stay hot last night with an 8-2 win. Atlanta sits deadlocked with the New York Mets for the top spot in the NL East, which could come down to their upcoming three-game series with one another this weekend. The Braves are playing better right now and have posted a 7-3 record over their past ten games, winning four straight, while the Nationals are 3-7 over that same sample size. It’s not difficult to have confidence in the Braves to complete the sweep, but there’s no real value with their current price on the moneyline at -215.

Pitching has been a strength of the Braves, but neither side is sending their strongest arms to the bump. The visiting Braves will be starting right-hander Jake Odorizzi, while the Nationals will be counter with youngster Josiah Gray. The Braves righty has posted a 5-6 record with a 4.61 ERA and 79 strikeouts, while Gray is 7-10 with a 5.17 ERA and 152 punchouts. It hasn’t been going well for either starter as they enter this matchup, and although there isn’t a ton of experience from either side hitting against these pitchers, that doesn’t mean there isn’t some value we can target here.

With the Braves being one of the most potent lineups in the big leagues and the Nationals going up against a starting pitcher that has struggled at times, it’s not a stretch to expect a lot of runs. The Braves have been scoring at a high rate, which should continue in this matchup, so targeting the over 8.5 at -114 is worth considering.

Best Bet: Over 8.5 (-114)

Philadelphia Phillies (-194) vs. Chicago Cubs (+162) Total: 6.5 (O -118, U -104)

The Philadelphia Phillies and Chicago Cubs are set to play Game 2 of a three-game series from Wrigley Field. The Cubs did an excellent job of playing spoiler in last night’s matchup, picking up a solid 2-1 victory. As a result, the Phillies have continued to sit in the third Wild Card position in the National League, 2.5 games back of the Padres, while the Milwaukee Brewers are just 1.5 games back of them for the final spot. With that, there will be some pressure on the Phillies to get their offense going against a Cubs team that doesn’t have anything to play for. The Phillies will enter this matchup as a solid road favorite at -194 on the moneyline.

Tonight’s pitching matchup is expected to feature two quality arms, which could create another low-scoring atmosphere at Wrigley Field. The visiting Phillies are set to send right-hander Aaron Nola to the bump, while the Cubs will counter with Hayden Wesneski. The Phillies veteran righty has a 10-12 record with a 3.28 ERA and 218 strikeouts, while Wesneski is 2-1 with a 2.45 ERA and 24 punchouts. The Phillies should have a clear advantage on the mound and the right pitcher to stop the bleeding.

The Phillies need to do some damage, and although there’s no value in their moneyline price, that doesn’t mean we can’t look towards them on the run line, set at -110.

Best Bet: Phillies run line (-110)