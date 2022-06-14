Braves Place Albies on 60-Day IL With Broken Foot

The defending World Series champions’ chances of going back-to-back just took a massive hit as Ozzie Albies will be out for the foreseeable future. Albies has been diagnosed with a fractured left foot and placed on the 60-day injured list today.
The two-time All-Star was injured on an awkward-looking swing in Atlanta’s 9-5 win over the Washington Nationals yesterday. There is no definite timeline on when he will return, but with an injury like this, don’t expect to see Albies for at least a few months.
The two-time Silver Slugger at second base is hitting .244 with eight home runs this season. Albies is second on the team with 34 runs scored, and his 33 RBI are good enough for third on the Braves.
Albies is coming off a career year in 2021. The 25-year-old had personal bests in home runs (30), RBI (106), and stolen bases (20).
The Braves continue their series with the Nats in Washington tonight, seeking a current MLB-best 13th straight win. FanDuel Sportsbook has Atlanta as -250 road favorites on the moneyline.
