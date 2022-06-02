Braves-Rockies: How to Watch, Stream & Bet Apple TV's 'Friday Night Baseball'

Atlanta and Colorado will face off for Game 2 of a four-game series with Max Fried of the Braves set to take on Chad Kuhl of the Rockies.

Both of these two starting pitchers have performed strongly for their respective teams through two months of the season, with Fried posting a record of 5-2 with a 3.10 ERA and Kuhl sitting at 4-2 with a 3.56 ERA.

Orlando Arcia and Marcell Ozuna have both homered off Kuhl in prior outings.

Even with the matchup taking place at Coors Field, it’s reasonable to expect a lower-scoring affair between these two teams tonight.

When and Where is Braves-Rockies?

Braves: 24-27 | Rockies: 23-27

Date: 06/03/2022 | First Pitch: 8:40 PM ET

Location: Denver, Colorado | Stadium: Coors Field

How to Watch Braves-Rockies?

TV: Apple TV+ | Live Stream: Apple TV App

Announcers: Stephen Nelson, Hunter Pence, Katie Nolan, and Heidi Watney

You can watch the game by launching the Apple+ app or on the MLB.TV app. If you don’t have an Apple ID, you can create one at Apple.com. For more information, go to MLB.com.

How to Bet Braves-Rockies

Moneyline: Braves/Rockies | Run Line -1.5: Braves/Rockies | Total: TBD

In addition to traditional bets like the moneyline, run line, and game total, there are several bets offered at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Check back here later for betting insights once the lines for this contest are released.

Will Fried Continue Finding Success Against Rockies?

Max Fried has been efficient against the Rockies when he’s pitched versus them in prior seasons, which likely means there’s a certain amount of confidence you can have in the Braves tonight, even if he hasn’t faced them since 2020. The lefty has had a great start to the season and the Rockies will likely have a difficult time against one of the better four-seamers in all of baseball.

Braves Projected Lineup:

2B Ozzie Albies

SS Dansby Swanson

DH Marcell Ozuna

3B Austin Riley

C William Contreras

1B Matt Olson

RF Adam Duvall

LF Guillermo Heredia

CH Michael Harris

Starting Pitcher: Max Fried

Will Home Field be an Advantage for the Rockies?

The Rockies have been a much different team at home this season compared to the road, boasting a 16-12 record at Coors Field, compared to a 7-15 record as the visitors. There’s definitely something to this number and one you should likely continue to monitor this season, but the data show this team performs better at home, which could be trouble for the Braves in this series.

Rockies Projected Lineup:

LF Connor Joe

DH Charlie Blackmon

1B C.J. Cron

2B Brendan Rodgers

SS Jose Iglesias

RF Randal Grichuk

3B Ryan McMahon

CF Garrett Hampson

C Brian Serven

Starting Pitcher: Chad Kuhl