Braves Sign SP Spencer Strider to 6-Year, $75 Million Deal
Paul Connor
According to MLB.com, the Atlanta Braves have signed star rookie pitcher Spencer Strider to a six-year, $75 million contract extension.
The deal keeps Strider in a Braves uniform through the 2028 campaign, with a $22 million club option for 2029.
The 23-year-old authored one of the most impressive debut seasons in franchise history, posting an 11-5 record, a 2.67 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, and a 202:45 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 31 games (20 starts). Strider became the first pitcher in MLB history to strike out 200+ batters while allowing fewer than 100 hits (86). He also surpassed Hall of Famer Randy Johnson as the fastest player to record 200+ K’s in a single season, needing just 130.0 innings.
Strider has been sidelined since September 21 due to a left oblique strain. However, the hard-throwing righty continues to make good progress, and the Braves are “optimistic” Strider will be able to return for Atlanta’s NLDS matchup against the Philadelphia Phillies.
FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Braves at -180 on the moneyline ahead of Tuesday’s Game 1.
