Braves Sign SP Spencer Strider to 6-Year, $75 Million Deal

According to MLB.com, the Atlanta Braves have signed star rookie pitcher Spencer Strider to a six-year, $75 million contract extension.

The deal keeps Strider in a Braves uniform through the 2028 campaign, with a $22 million club option for 2029.

The 23-year-old authored one of the most impressive debut seasons in franchise history, posting an 11-5 record, a 2.67 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, and a 202:45 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 31 games (20 starts). Strider became the first pitcher in MLB history to strike out 200+ batters while allowing fewer than 100 hits (86). He also surpassed Hall of Famer Randy Johnson as the fastest player to record 200+ K’s in a single season, needing just 130.0 innings.

Strider has been sidelined since September 21 due to a left oblique strain. However, the hard-throwing righty continues to make good progress, and the Braves are “optimistic” Strider will be able to return for Atlanta’s NLDS matchup against the Philadelphia Phillies.

