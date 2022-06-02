BETTING Fantasy MLB News
Braves Star OF Ronald Acuna Back in Lineup Thursday

According to Edge Daily Lineups, Atlanta Braves superstar outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr., will be back in the lineup for Thursday night’s contest against the Colorado Rockies.

Acuna sat out Atlanta’s 6-0 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday with what was described as “minor soreness.”

The 24-year-old will serve as the Braves’ designated hitter and hit leadoff for manager Brian Snitker. 

Eleven months removed from last season’s ACL tear, Acuna is slashing .284/.394/.432 with two home runs and 10 RBI across 22 games. He’s also stolen nine bases and drawn 12 walks.

The two-time All-Star picked a good night to return, as he will be playing in the hitter-friendly confines of Coors Field.

Across Acuna on the mound will be Rockies lefty Austin Gomber. Through nine starts, Gomber is 2-5 with a 5.51 ERA and 1.37 WHIP. 

The matchup is surely an enticing one, and Acuna should be an elite play in Thursday DFS contests ($4,300 on FanDuel).

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Braves at -172 on the moneyline.