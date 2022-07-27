Braves Star OF Ronald Acuna Jr. Not Starting Wednesday
Paul Connor
According to MLB.com, Atlanta Braves superstar outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. is not in the team’s lineup for Wednesday afternoon’s matchup against the Philadelphia Phillies. Fortunately, there is no word of any injury, meaning this is likely just a day off for the 24-year-old, who went 0-5 in Tuesday’s affair.
Returning from last season’s torn ACL, Acuna has appeared in 64 games for the Braves in 2022, slashing .259/.357/.398 with eight home runs, 23 RBI, and 21 stolen bases, en route to earning his third-career All-Star selection.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.