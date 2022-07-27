Braves Star OF Ronald Acuna Jr. Not Starting Wednesday

According to MLB.com, Atlanta Braves superstar outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. is not in the team’s lineup for Wednesday afternoon’s matchup against the Philadelphia Phillies. Fortunately, there is no word of any injury, meaning this is likely just a day off for the 24-year-old, who went 0-5 in Tuesday’s affair.

Returning from last season’s torn ACL, Acuna has appeared in 64 games for the Braves in 2022, slashing .259/.357/.398 with eight home runs, 23 RBI, and 21 stolen bases, en route to earning his third-career All-Star selection.

Eddie Rosario and Marcell Ozuna will handle the corner outfield spots in Acuna’s absence, while Mike Ford serves as the designated hitter. Meanwhile, exciting rookie Michael Harris II will bat leadoff against Phillies right-hander Kyle Gibson (4.69 ERA in 19 starts).

After a slow start, the Braves are 19 games over .500 and sit just two back of the New York Mets for first place in the NL East division.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has Atlanta at -142 on the moneyline.