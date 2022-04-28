After being activated off the club’s injured list Thursday morning, Acuna will start in right field and bat leadoff in Atlanta’s series finale against the Chicago Cubs – this according to MLB.com.
The 24-year-old slugger returns to the Braves lineup nine months after tearing his ACL last season. Acuna was expected to rejoin the team on May 6, but following a minor league rehab assignment that saw him hit .368 over 25 plate appearances, it’s clear he is fully recovered and ready to go.
Prior to his injury, Acuna was well on his way to capturing last year’s NL MVP, slashing .283//394/.596 with 24 home runs, 52 RBIs, and 17 stolen bases in just 82 games.
Health permitting, the Venezuelan native should return to being one of the best players in the game, both in reality and in fantasy.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.