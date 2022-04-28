Overview

Atlanta Braves superstar Ronald Acuna Jr. is officially back in the fold.

After being activated off the club’s injured list Thursday morning, Acuna will start in right field and bat leadoff in Atlanta’s series finale against the Chicago Cubs – this according to MLB.com.

The 24-year-old slugger returns to the Braves lineup nine months after tearing his ACL last season. Acuna was expected to rejoin the team on May 6, but following a minor league rehab assignment that saw him hit .368 over 25 plate appearances, it’s clear he is fully recovered and ready to go.

Prior to his injury, Acuna was well on his way to capturing last year’s NL MVP, slashing .283//394/.596 with 24 home runs, 52 RBIs, and 17 stolen bases in just 82 games.

Health permitting, the Venezuelan native should return to being one of the best players in the game, both in reality and in fantasy.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has Atlanta at -220 on the moneyline.