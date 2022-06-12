Braves' William Contreras Starts at Catcher Again on Sunday
Grant White
The Atlanta Braves have found a winning combination with their lineup that they refuse to abandon as they go for the series sweep against the Pittsburgh Pirates. William Contreras will be behind home plate for the second straight game, making it seven starts at catcher since the start of June.
As noted by Mark Bowman, the plan is to work Travis d’Arnaud back into the lineup on Monday and Tuesday.
Acuña makes a 10th straight start in RF and as Snitker revealed yesterday, Contreras gets a second straight start behind the plate. d’Arnaud will likely catch the next two days. pic.twitter.com/ljqH725gQP
Contreras has only appeared in 26 games for the Braves this season, but his increased usage reflects his offensive upside. The third-year pro has a career-best 1.006 on-base plus slugging percentage, driving in 16 runs batted in with eight home runs and 15 runs scored.
The Braves have incorporated Contreras into the lineup as the designated hitter, giving them more opportunities to get their young catcher at-bats.
Atlanta’s winning streak extends beyond their series against the Pirates, as they go for their 11th straight win on Sunday. The betting market at FanDuel Sportsbook likes their chances to continue their dominance, installing the Braves as -255 chalk for the series finale.
