Brewers 2B Kolten Wong Remains Out of Lineup vs. Nationals on Friday

Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Kolten Wong will remain out of the team’s lineup for Friday night’s matchup against the Washington Nationals, per the team’s Twitter.

Wong hasn’t played since Tuesday due to a calf issue, but it’s a positive sign that he has not been placed on the injured list yet. Although he is off to a slow start, Wong remains a strong fielder with two Golden Gloves in the past three seasons. Utility infielder Luis Urias will continue to fill in at second base as Milwaukee opens up a weekend series against the Nationals on Friday night. Since Wong seemingly remains day-to-day, keep an eye out for him to return to the lineup as soon as this weekend.

In 52 games this season, Wong has a .228 batting average, a .321 on-base percentage, and a .389 slugging rate.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Washington Nationals Odds

The Milwaukee Brewers are currently -180 on the moneyline against the Washington Nationals, with the total set at 8, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.