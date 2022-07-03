Brewers Activate Pedro Severino, Place Tyrone Taylor on IL

The Milwaukee Brewers finally get to see their free agent signing in game action. The NL Central leaders inked Pedro Severino to a one-year pact this past offseason, but the catcher was suspended for 80 games in advance of the season after testing positive for Clomiphene. Severino has served the requisite time and has been reinstated by the Brewers in time for Sunday’s series finale against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Additionally, Tyron Taylor has been placed on the seven-day injured list retroactive to July 2 with a concussion.

Severino has spent the first seven seasons of his career as a catcher; however, as noted by Will Sammon, the Brewers have an embarrassment of riches behind the plate. As such, we could see Severino spend time at first, a position he got familiar with on rehab assignment.

Taylor started the season as a bench player, moving into an everyday role partway through the season. The Brewers felt confident enough in Taylor’s skills that they parted ways with veteran Lorenzo Cain in June. The 28-year-old has a .700 on-base plus slugging percentage, driving in 32 runs on nine home runs and cashing 23 times.

Jonathan Davis is expected to shoulder Taylor’s workload until he’s cleared to return.

The Brewers conclude their weekend set with the Pirates on Sunday. FanDuel Sportsbook has Milwaukee priced as -198 chalk, with the total set at 8.