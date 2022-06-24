Brewers' Brandon Woodruff Could Return Next Week

Brewers’ ace Brandon Woodruff appears finally set to return after a good report following his most recent rehab start. He has been on the injured list since May 30th, and he was initially placed there with an ankle injury. About two weeks later, his ankle was fully healed, but then he reported feelings of numbness in his fingers. Woodruff was ultimately diagnosed with Reynaud’s Syndrome.
His symptoms subsided, and he made a very successful rehab appearance with High-A Quad Cities on Thursday. Woodruff threw five innings and struck out seven batters in the outing while allowing just one run. More importantly, his pitch count was up to 75, which means he is built up enough to return to the Brewers. He could possibly go so as soon as next Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays. His return will be a welcome sight for Milwaukee as they’ve struggled with the multiple injuries to their starting rotation.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.