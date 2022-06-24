Brewers' Brandon Woodruff Could Return Next Week

Brewers’ ace Brandon Woodruff appears finally set to return after a good report following his most recent rehab start. He has been on the injured list since May 30th, and he was initially placed there with an ankle injury. About two weeks later, his ankle was fully healed, but then he reported feelings of numbness in his fingers. Woodruff was ultimately diagnosed with Reynaud’s Syndrome.

His symptoms subsided, and he made a very successful rehab appearance with High-A Quad Cities on Thursday. Woodruff threw five innings and struck out seven batters in the outing while allowing just one run. More importantly, his pitch count was up to 75, which means he is built up enough to return to the Brewers. He could possibly go so as soon as next Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays. His return will be a welcome sight for Milwaukee as they’ve struggled with the multiple injuries to their starting rotation.