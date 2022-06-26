Brewers' Brandon Woodruff Expected to Start Tuesday vs. Rays
Grant White
Reinforcements are on the way for the Milwaukee Brewers. The reigning NL Central Champions have watched their division lead evaporate over the last month and are currently tied with the St. Louis Cardinals for the top spot. The return of Brandon Woodruff should help stabilize the pitching staff that has struggled without him.
Adam McCalvy confirmed that Woodruff is the probable starter on Tuesday when the Brewers travel for the series opener against the Tampa Bay Rays.
Brandon Woodruff is scheduled to rejoin the Brewers’ starting rotation on Tuesday at Tropicana Field.
The Brewers have struggled over the past 30 days, going 12-16 with a 4.54 earned run average and .261 opponent’s batting average, both of which rank in the bottom ten in the MLB.
Woodruff wasn’t his usual self before landing on the injured list with an ankle injury; however, Raynaud’s syndrome has prolonged his recovery, as the two-time All-Star deals with symptoms in his pitching fingers. Still, Woodruff has made a pair of rehab starts and appears to be finding his rhythm on the mound.
Milwaukee is focused on the task at hand, securing the series win against the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday. FanDuel Sportsbook has the Brew Crew lined as +130 underdogs for the interleague clash.
