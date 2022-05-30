Brewers' Brandon Woodruff Going on 15-Day IL

The Milwaukee Brewers will be without one of its key members of the starting rotation as Brandon Woodruff is headed to the 15-day injured list with a high right ankle sprain. Team beat writer Adam McCalvy reported this roster move on Twitter late this morning.

Brandon Woodruff is going on the 15-day IL with a high right ankle sprain. — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) May 30, 2022

Woodruff left his Friday start against the St. Louis Cardinals after just four innings due to discomfort in the right foot. He picked up his third loss of the season following a substandard outing where he allowed a pair of earned runs, including a home run. The Mississippi State product heads to sickbay with an earned run average near five.

The big righty is coming off a career year in 2021. Woodruff put up personal bests in innings pitched (179.1), strikeouts (211), ERA (2.56), WHIP (0.96), and batting average against (.200) last season but regressed in 2022.

While the strikeout numbers are still there, with 53 in 43.2 innings, a 4.74 ERA and 1.24 are not what fantasy owners were hoping for from an early-round draft pick.

Milwaukee has a Memorial Day doubleheader on the books against the Cubs in Chicago. FanDuel Sportsbook has the Brew Crew as -136 moneyline favorites for both Game 1, starting at 1:05 PM ET, and Game 2, scheduled for 7:40 PM ET.