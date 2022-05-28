Brewers Brandon Woodruff Pulled With Ankle Discomfort

Woodruff seems to have suffered an ankle injury while warming up prior to the 5th inning. Adding insult to injury, Woodruff ended up taking the loss as he allowed two runs, two hits, walked one, and struck out four in those four innings pitched. The big blow was a two-run home run that Woodruff gave up to Paul Goldschmidt of the St. Louis Cardinals. The Brewers scored their only runs via their own two-run HR by Keston Hirua in the 9th inning, but it was too little too late.
The Brewers have yet to announce if Woodruff will be available to make his next start Wednesday versus the Chicago Cubs.
The Brewers will start Adrian Houser versus the Cardinals, who will counter with top pitching prospect Michael Liberatore on Saturday. The Brewers are +155 (-1.5) on the run line and -108 on the money line, with an over/under of 8.5, over (-118), and under (-104). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.
