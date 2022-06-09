Brewers' Brandon Woodruff Throwing Bullpen Session

The Milwaukee Brewers have been without one of its key members of the starting rotation for more than two weeks, but Brandon Woodruff appears to be heading in the right direction. According to Brewers beat reporter for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Curt Hogg, the big righty, is tossing his first bullpen session since landing on the injured list.

Brandon Woodruff is throwing off a mound for the first time since injuring his ankle 13 days ago, he said. — Curt Hogg (@CyrtHogg) June 9, 2022

Woodruff was placed on the 15-day injured list with a high right ankle sprain a couple of weeks ago following a start against the St. Louis Cardinals. The 29-year-old lasted just four innings before leaving the game with discomfort in his right foot.

The Mississippi State alum is coming off a career year in 2021. Woodruff put up personal bests in innings pitched (179.1), strikeouts (211), ERA (2.56), WHIP (0.96), and batting average against (.200) last season but regressed in 2022.

While the strikeout numbers are still there, with 53 in 43.2 innings, a 4.74 ERA and 1.24 are not what fantasy owners were hoping for from an early-round draft pick.

