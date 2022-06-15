Brewers, Cardinals National League Best Bets for June 15
There are multiple games today beginning this afternoon on the National League schedule, and there’s value to target in these spots.
Below, you can find both games from the National League and some of our best bets on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
Milwaukee Brewers (-132) vs. New York Mets (+112) Total: 7.5 (O-110, U-110)
The Milwaukee Brewers and New York Mets will play Game 2 of their three-game series this evening from Citi Field. The Brewers had quietly built up a lead in the NL Central throughout April and May, but that has evaporated in June, with the St. Louis Cardinals on top by 2.5 games. The Brewers have been struggling of late with a 1-9 record over their past ten, and they’ll have to hope their ace on the mound can stop the bleeding. Tonight’s pitching matchup is expected to feature Corbin Burnes of the Brewers taking on David Peterson of the Mets. Burnes has excellent numbers for the Brewers but hasn’t been getting much run support, owning a record of 3-4 with a 2.48 ERA and 92 strikeouts. The Mets left-hander has been solid in the team’s rotation with a 3-0 record and a 3.00 ERA. The Brewers have struggled to manufacture runs consistently, but they shouldn’t need to score many tonight with Burnes on the hill. The team has solid power numbers against left-handed starters and should use that to their benefit. There’s a reason the Brewers are road favorites on the moneyline at -132, and you should expect them to get back on track against the Mets tonight.
Best Bet: Brewers moneyline (-132)
Pittsburgh Pirates (+142) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (-168) Total: 8.5 (O-110, U-110)
The St. Louis Cardinals and Pittsburgh Pirates will complete their four-game series tonight from Busch Stadium. The Cardinals won Game 1 on Monday before sweeping yesterday’s twin bill with the Pirates. The Cards have now won eight of nine games this season against the Pirates, with seven of those eight victories coming by multiple runs. At this point in the season, it’s hard to ignore the Cardinals’ dominance over the Pirates, especially with Pittsburgh losing nine straight games. Tonight’s pitching matchup will feature Jack Flaherty making his first start this season for St. Louis against Roansy Contreras of the Pirates. Flaherty pitched well last year for the Cardinals but had injury issues, finishing with a 9-2 record and a 3.22 ERA. This season, Contreras has been good for Pittsburgh in a limited capacity, posting a 1-1 record with a 2.57 ERA and 33 strikeouts. The right-hander made one appearance against the Cardinals on April 9, which saw him pitch one and 2/3 innings while allowing two earned runs. There’s likely a promising future ahead for the youngster, but it’s hard not to look towards the Cardinals at home. With St. Louis’s success against the Pirates this year, it’s difficult not to expect them to find a way to win by multiple runs again tonight, which holds excellent plus-money value at +126.
