Brewers' Christian Yelich Out of the Lineup Sunday vs. Cubs

The Milwaukee Brewers are on the outside of the playoff picture looking in. With over six weeks left in the regular season, they’ll need to find time to rest their starters. That’s what the Brew Crew are doing on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, electing to sit Christian Yelich for the series finale.

The former MVP has been a key cog in the Brewers’ machine this year, ranking third on the team in on-base plus slugging percentage and leading the way in runs scored and stolen bases.

Yelich’s defensive gaffe in extra innings Saturday ended up costing the Brewers a victory, as he dropped the ball on a transfer, allowing a run to score and tie the game. The Cubs went on to win 6-5.

Andrew McCutchen replaces Yelich in left, batting third.

The Brewers are looking to salvage one game of their weekend series after dropping the first two games by one run. FanDuel Sportsbook has the visitors priced as -154 chalk for the NL Central matchup.