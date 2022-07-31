Brewers Could Move RP Josh Hader Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline
Grant White
Closer Josh Hader has spent the past six seasons tormenting opponents with the Milwaukee Brewers; however, his time with the NL Central leaders could be drawing to a close.
Jon Heyman reports that the Brewers are fielding calls on Hader, although there’s no indication that Milwaukee will move the three-time Hoffman Reliever of the Year award winner before this year’s trade deadline.
Teams have been calling on Josh Hader. No indication he’s particularly available but Brewers usually seem willing to listen, in case. Hadn’t given up an earned run in the regular season in 11 months but has 12.54 ERA this month.
Hader leads the majors this season with 29 saves, adding to his career total of 125, but his metrics have plummeted over the past month. The 28-year-old has an appalling 12.54 earned run average, giving up 2.25 walks and hits per inning pitched and five home runs across 9.1 innings pitched.
Still, Hader has converted five of six saves over that stretch, albeit with a 1-3 record.
The Brewers have also been linked to Joey Gallo, looking to improve their playoff chances ahead of the non-waiver trade deadline.
For now, FanDuel Sportsbook has the Brew Crew priced as mid-range +2500 options in World Series futures wagering.
