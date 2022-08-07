Brewers Designate Pitcher Jake McGee for Assignment
Grant White
It’s been a forgettable year for Jake McGee. The veteran pitcher struggled with the San Francisco Giants getting released at the start of July. His free agency tenure didn’t last long, as he signed a one-year pact with the Milwaukee Brewers but was subsequently designated for assignment Sunday, just a few weeks after inking the deal.
McGee was knocked around with the Giants, posting a 7.17 earned run average with 1.55 walks and hits per inning pitched. Although his stats improved marginally in Milwaukee, with his ERA and WHIP decreasing to 6.35 and 1.41, respectively, McGee was getting hit hard. The 35-year-old allowed two long balls in 5.2 innings pitched for 3.2 home runs per nine innings.
Still, there will likely be a market for the southpaw reliever as contenders look to solidify their bullpen options for a playoff push. The Boston Red Sox and Philadelphia Phillies bullpens rank in the bottom half of the MLB while both teams maintain their postseason aspirations.
A McGee signing will not likely impact any team’s playoff odds, but FanDuel Sportsbook has bettors covered with a bevy of wagering options.
