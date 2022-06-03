Brewers, Diamondbacks National League Best Bets June 3

There’s a full board of action slated to kick off this afternoon in the National League and there’s plenty of solid value on the board to target.

Below, you can find a pair of games from the American League and some of our best bets on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Arizona Diamondbacks (-112) vs Pittsburgh Pirates (-104) Total: 7.5 (O-112, U-108)

Neither the Arizona Diamondbacks nor Pittsburgh Pirates have gotten off to a banner start to their respective seasons, but both clubs are still hovering around the .500 mark ahead of this three-game series this weekend. The Pirates are coming off an impressive sweep over the Los Angeles Dodgers, while the Diamondbacks boast a record of 4-6 over their last ten games.

This series will open with Merrill Kelly of the Diamondbacks taking on JT Brubaker of the Pirates. Kelly has had a strong start to the season for Arizona, posting a record of 3-3 with a 3.67 ERA and 47 strikeouts, while Brubaker is 0-4 with an ERA of 4.15 and 50 strikeouts. Kelly struggled in the middle of May in one start, when he allowed eight runs to the Los Angeles Dodgers, which really increased his ERA, but the right hander has only allowed more than three runs in just that start this season, which shows he’s been extremely consistent for Arizona. This makes the Diamondbacks a comfortable team to target on tonight’s slate, who present some really nice value on the moneyline at -112.

Best Bet: Diamondbacks moneyline (-112)

Milwaukee Brewers (-152) vs San Diego Padres (+128) Total: 6.5 (O-120, U+100)

The Milwaukee Brewers opened up their series with the San Diego Padres last night and came out on top with a 5-4 victory. Tonight’s second matchup is one that should have a lot of eyeballs on it, with two of the best arms in the National League going head-to-head.

Corbin Burnes, the current odds on favorite to win the NL Cy Young award will be on the mound for the Brewers, while Joe Musgrove of the Padres will oppose him. Both of these two high-quality arms have gotten off to great starts to the season, with Burnes posting a record of 3-2 with a 1.95 ERA and 78 strikeouts, while Musgrove has a record of 5-0 with a 1.86 ERA and 58 punchouts. The Padres haven’t been able to muster much off Burnes in prior starts, while multiple Brewers have had success against Musgrove including Christian Yelich and Keston Hiura.

There’s not a ton of value in what the Brewers are offering tonight on the moneyline as a result, but it’s still a solid price point of -152. Milwaukee is one of the best teams in the National League and they do a tremendous job of manufacturing runs, especially when some of their top arms are on the mound, which is the case tonight with Burnes. Look for the Brewers’ success to continue over the Padres tonight and side with them on the moneyline.

Best Bet: Brewers moneyline (-152)