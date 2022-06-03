Brewers, Diamondbacks National League Best Bets June 3

Neither the Arizona Diamondbacks nor Pittsburgh Pirates have gotten off to a banner start to their respective seasons, but both clubs are still hovering around the .500 mark ahead of this three-game series this weekend. The Pirates are coming off an impressive sweep over the Los Angeles Dodgers, while the Diamondbacks boast a record of 4-6 over their last ten games.
This series will open with Merrill Kelly of the Diamondbacks taking on JT Brubaker of the Pirates. Kelly has had a strong start to the season for Arizona, posting a record of 3-3 with a 3.67 ERA and 47 strikeouts, while Brubaker is 0-4 with an ERA of 4.15 and 50 strikeouts. Kelly struggled in the middle of May in one start, when he allowed eight runs to the Los Angeles Dodgers, which really increased his ERA, but the right hander has only allowed more than three runs in just that start this season, which shows he’s been extremely consistent for Arizona. This makes the Diamondbacks a comfortable team to target on tonight’s slate, who present some really nice value on the moneyline at -112.
Best Bet: Diamondbacks moneyline (-112)
Milwaukee Brewers (-152) vs San Diego Padres (+128) Total: 6.5 (O-120, U+100)
The Milwaukee Brewers opened up their series with the San Diego Padres last night and came out on top with a 5-4 victory. Tonight’s second matchup is one that should have a lot of eyeballs on it, with two of the best arms in the National League going head-to-head.
Corbin Burnes, the current odds on favorite to win the NL Cy Young award will be on the mound for the Brewers, while Joe Musgrove of the Padres will oppose him. Both of these two high-quality arms have gotten off to great starts to the season, with Burnes posting a record of 3-2 with a 1.95 ERA and 78 strikeouts, while Musgrove has a record of 5-0 with a 1.86 ERA and 58 punchouts. The Padres haven’t been able to muster much off Burnes in prior starts, while multiple Brewers have had success against Musgrove including Christian Yelich and Keston Hiura.
There’s not a ton of value in what the Brewers are offering tonight on the moneyline as a result, but it’s still a solid price point of -152. Milwaukee is one of the best teams in the National League and they do a tremendous job of manufacturing runs, especially when some of their top arms are on the mound, which is the case tonight with Burnes. Look for the Brewers’ success to continue over the Padres tonight and side with them on the moneyline.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.