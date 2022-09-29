Brewers, Giants National League Best Bets for September 29

Multiple games are beginning this evening on the National League schedule, and there’s value to target in these spots. Below, you can find our best NL bets on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Miami Marlins (+146) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (-174) Total: 7.5 (O -110, U -110)

The Miami Marlins and Milwaukee Brewers are set to kick off a four-game weekend series tonight from American Family Field. The visiting Marlins are coming off splitting a two-game series with the New York Mets, while the Brewers are trying to stay in the Wild Card race after a two-game split with the St. Louis Cardinals. Although the Brewers can no longer win the NL Central, they enter action tonight, sitting just a half-game behind the Philadelphia Phillies for the final Wild Card position in the National League. The Phillies hold the tiebreaker, and the Brew Crew must finish one full game ahead of them to clinch the last position. Milwaukee finishes their schedule with a homestand, while the Phillies play the rest on the road, which should be an edge in favor of the Brew Crew.

Tonight’s pitching matchup should stand out in a battle of quality left-handers that continue to impress. The Marlins are expected to send Braxton Garrett to the bump, while the Brewers will be countering with Eric Lauer. Miami’s lefty owns a 3-6 record, paired with a 3.52 ERA and 81 strikeouts, while Lauer is 10-7 with a 3.96 ERA and 141 punchouts. Even though Lauer has worse numbers overall, he’s been more effective when pitching at home, with a 2.98 ERA in 11 starts. The same can be said for Garrett, but in the opposite, having been much less effective on the road, owning a 4.40 ERA in eight starts.

With the Brewers playing well right now and fighting for their playoff lives, this matchup could go a long way in helping them overtake the Phillies in the Wild Card race. There’s no value with their moneyline of -174, but you can get a solid number on their run line odds of +122.

Best Bet: Brewers run line (+122)

Colorado Rockies (+200) vs. San Francisco Giants (-245) Total: 7 (O -118, U -104)

The Colorado Rockies and San Francisco Giants are set to conclude their season series tonight from Oracle Park. In their final series, the Giants have continued their recent domination of the Rockies and won both games, outscoring them 11-5. It’s easy seeing that trend continue tonight, even if this matchup has no playoff race implications. Just a year removed from winning the daunting NL West, the Giants find themselves in an internal battle to finish the season with a record above .500. The Giants have been playing much better at home of late, owning a 41-36 record in San Fran.

Pitching hasn’t been a strength for the Rockies, while the Giants have a nice top of their rotation. The visiting Rockies are expected to send right-hander Ryan Feltner to the bump, while the Giants will counter with left-hander Carlos Rodon. The Rockies righty owns a 3-8 record, paired with a 5.91 ERA and 75 strikeouts, while Rodon is 13-8 with a 2.98 ERA and 227 punchouts. What’s noteworthy is that neither pitcher has much experience with the opposition, but when they have matched up, the pitchers have done an effective job. That isn’t a surprise for Rodon, but Feltner has often struggled with consistency.

There’s no real value in looking towards the Giants on the moneyline as they remain outside a price you should feel comfortable with at -245. That doesn’t mean you can’t look in their direction, seeing as they’ve covered the run line in the first two matchups. In addition, they have their most effective arm on the mound, which should give you confidence in their run line price of -110.

Best Bet: Giants run line (-110)