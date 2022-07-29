Brewers Have Discussed Ramon Laureano Trade With A's
Paul Connor
Sitting three games up on the St. Louis Cardinals for first place in the NL Central Division, the Milwaukee Brewers are expected to be busy at August 2’s trade deadline as they look to add reinforcements for a potential lengthy postseason run.
One name Milwaukee has its eyes on is Oakland A’s outfielder Ramon Laureano. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Brewers and A’s have discussed a potential Laureano deal. Milwaukee’s interest in the 28-year-old should come as no surprise, as the Brewers have a vacant hole out in centerfield following the recent release of Lorenzo Cain. In addition to his defensive capabilities, Laureano and his ten long balls would provide a slight boost offensively to a Milwaukee team that already ranks seventh in total runs scored.
Should the Dominican native wind up donning a Brewers uniform, his fantasy value would certainly rise playing in the hitter-friendly confines of American Family Field.
