Brewers' Jace Peterson to Begin Rehab Assignment This Week

It’s been a long month for the Milwaukee Brewers. The playoff hopefuls are one game below .500 and have lost some much-needed ground in the NL Central and wild card races. However, they could have a key piece back sooner than expected to help with their playoff push.

Curt Hogg confirmed that Jace Peterson is expected to start his rehab assignment with the High-A Timber Rattlers on Tuesday, setting the stage for his eventual return to the MLB level.

Jace Peterson will begin a rehab assignment with the Timber Rattlers on Tuesday. It’s expected to last three days and then the Brewers will reassess from there. All things considered given the injury, this was on the optimistic end for a return timeline when it occurred. — Curt Hogg (@CyrtHogg) August 21, 2022

Peterson hasn’t played since injuring his elbow on July 17, and his time away from the team coincides with the downturn in their outcomes. The 32-year-old has put together a .764 on-base plus slugging percentage, chipping in with 30 runs batted in and 33 scored, with the best Wins Above Replacement of his career. When healthy, Peterson will factor back into the starting lineup.

